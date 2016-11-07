Dallas Sniper Attack
Five Dallas police killed by at least one sniper in one of the worst mass police shootings in recent U.S. history.
A gunman who served in the U.S. Army Reserve and said he was "upset at white people" was part of an attack in which five Dallas police officers were killed and another seven were wounded, authorities said.
The attack ended hours later when police used a robot carrying a bomb to kill the shooter, the Dallas police chief said.
The Thursday night killings, at the end of a protest over this week's pair of fatal shootings of black men by police in Louisiana and Minnesota, fueled a national debate over excessive police force. The overnight attack raised fears that others would seek to retaliate against police.
A few things we know about the suspected shooter in Dallas:Military veteran Micah Xavier Johnson posted an angry rant against white people on a black nationalist Facebook group called Black Panther Party Mississippi on Saturday, denouncing the lynching and brutalizing of black people.In what appeared to be Johnson's own Facebook page, he was portrayed as a black nationalist, with images of Black Power and the red, black and green flag sometimes known as the Black Liberation flag. His profile photo showed him with his clenched fist in the air in the familiar Black Power salute.
Brent Thompson via LinkedIn/Handout via Reuters
The first named victim among five Dallas law enforcement officers shot dead on Thursday was a recently remarried transit police officer who had helped train police in Iraq, officials and local media said.
Suspected Dallas shooter was Army reservist
The U.S. Army said today that Micah Xavier Johnson, who sources have identified as the Dallas shooter, had served as a private first class in the Army Reserve and was deployed to Afghanistan from November 2013 to July 2014.
The Army said Johnson served from March 2009 to April 2015 and was a carpentry and masonry specialist with the 420th Engineering Brigade based in Texas. He achieved the rank of private first class on May 2010.
Suspect in Dallas police attack wanted to 'kill white people': chiefReutersAt least one sniper in Dallas killed five police officers and wounded seven more in a coordinated attack that ended when police used a bomb to kill a shooter who told them he wanted to kill white officers, authorities said Friday.
If anyone would like to make a donation for the officers, https://t.co/Z1qeP22OJl has setup a donation page to give proceeds to the families10:02 AM - 08 Jul 2016
The search for the wrong man?During the Dallas shootings, this man's face was posted on Twitter by Dallas Police Department. It has now been shared 40,000 times.This is one of our suspects. Please help us find him! https://t.co/Na5T8ZxSz611:52 PM - 07 Jul 2016
Twitter users responded and some pointed out that the man in the camouflage t-shirt was on other photos, and on a video in which watchers said he was shown not shooting.The "suspect" In Dallas can be seen in this video NOT shooting! I think this is not the guy. https://t.co/kRt45w7JdP12:14 AM - 08 Jul 2016
Here, another Twitter user posts a video of the man's brother saying that the police were wrong. He said that his brother was exercising his right to bring a gun to a protest.#Dallas Brother of Mark Hughes, says he's not a suspect. https://t.co/Om2YKVNqUv1:15 AM - 08 Jul 2016
Dallas Police Department tweeted that the man identified had turned himself in:Update: https://t.co/qBJe3q0EtN12:27 AM - 08 Jul 2016
Media outlets have now reported that the man, identified as Mark Hughes, was released after questioning.The tweet remains on Dallas Police Department's Twitter, prompting calls by other users to take the image down.
Geoffrey Smith, News Editor for Europe at Fortune.com, shared what appears to be a graph showing the decreasing complaints against Dallas police in the last five years:Bitter irony. Complaints against Dallas police tumbled in last 5 years since it improved its training methods https://t.co/bJi9se91Yt2:06 PM - 08 Jul 2016
We had an exchange of gunfire with the suspect. We saw no other option but to use our bomb robot.
"The suspect said he was upset about Black Lives Matter. He said he was upset about the recent police shootings. The suspect said he was upset at white people. The suspect stated that he wanted to kill white people, especially white officers."
- Dallas Police Chief David Brown told reporters at City Hall
'He wanted to kill officers and expressed anger. None of that is a legitimate reason for harming anyone.' #Dallas pic.twitter.com/8VPKXUTzRK— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 8, 2016
#Dallas police chief - Police officers are guardians of freedom of speech and protest pic.twitter.com/luiIKLpC0N— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 8, 2016
Police news presser from Dallas describes the work of the police against suspects such as the snipers. pic.twitter.com/7eJIc46dep— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 8, 2016
We don't feel much support most days, let's not make today most days, please we need your support: Dallas police pic.twitter.com/oXRpf8m0Aj— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 8, 2016
News presser. #Dallas police chief describes what the suspect said. pic.twitter.com/RgNsekPseZ— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 8, 2016
No sign of international links to Dallas shooting - U.S. officials
No signs have emerged of international links to the shootings in Dallas that claimed the lives of five police officers and wounded six more, U.S. officials said on Friday.
"We have not seen even the slightest speculation about it within our community," one U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
Snipers kill five Dallas police during protest over black shootingsReutersSnipers operating from rooftops in Dallas killed five police officers and wounded six more in a coordinated attack during one of several protests across the country against the killing of two black men by police this week.
