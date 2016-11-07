







During the Dallas shootings, this man's face was posted on Twitter by Dallas Police Department. It has now been shared 40,000 times.









Twitter users responded and some pointed out that the man in the camouflage t-shirt was on other photos, and on a video in which watchers said he was shown not shooting.











Here, another Twitter user posts a video of the man's brother saying that the p olice were wrong. He said that his brother was exercising his right to bring a gun to a protest.









Dallas Police Department tweeted that the man identified had turned himself in:









Media outlets have now reported that the man, identified as Mark Hughes, was released after questioning.





The tweet remains on Dallas Police Department's Twitter, prompting calls by other users to take the image down.



