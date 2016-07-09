Apple Event
The iPhone 7 is expected to make its global debut on Wednesday, but many consumers and investors are already setting their sights on Apple's 2017 version.
Welcome to our LIVE coverage of today's Apple event. You can only view the event live on an Apple device, but we'll offer you real-time commentary and photos here.
Here's what's been announced so far:
- Water-resistant iPhone 7 with improved camera, about two hours more battery life - and no headphone jack
- iPhone 7 Plus with dual cameras
- Next generation of Apple Watch (which will feature Pokemon Go, GPS and Apple Watch Nike Plus)
- Apple has unveiled its new water-resistant iPhone 7 with high-resolution dual-lens cameras at its fall product event on Wednesday.
- Apple is also ditching the headphone jack in its newest phone, paving the way for a new generation of wireless headphones.
- It also said that a Super Mario game was coming to the new phone and Pokemon Go would feature on its upgraded Apple Watch.
- The excitement at the Bill Graham auditorium in San Francisco wasn't matched on Wall Street, where Apple's stock was down 0.4 percent. However, Nintendo Co Ltd's U.S.-listed shares, jumped more than 20 percent to trade around $35 on hopes its games would reach a new audience.
The world's best-known technology company made the details of the new phone public in a series of tweets that were quickly taken down, but not before being widely retweeted.
A look at the iPhone 7's new colors. There's black, and then there's jet black...#iPhone7 doubled capacity. Jet Black only in 128GB and 256GB.
