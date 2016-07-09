Apple Event
The iPhone 7 is expected to make its global debut on Wednesday, but many consumers and investors are already setting their sights on Apple's 2017 version.
-
New Apple Watches withstood 24/7 underwater tests, Apple exec says. Just keep swimming. #appleeventby Julia Love via twitter 9/7/2016 5:38:08 PM
-
-
-
Will Pokemon Go be enough for you to pull your Apple Watch out of the sock drawer? #appleeventby Julia Love via twitter 9/7/2016 5:35:27 PM
-
-
-
Pokémon Go comes to the Apple Watch. Is this a Nintendo event? #AppleEvent http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CrxJd_ZUIAASoH8.jpgby Geoffrey Fowler via twitter retweeted by byJuliaLove 9/7/2016 5:31:14 PM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
That Carpool Karaoke deal was money well spent. Cook makes a cameo as #iphone7launch gets underway.by Julia Love via twitter 9/7/2016 5:01:50 PM
-
China waiting for the 8?
- Judging by the volume of online chatter, there's a lot less buzz in China ahead of this week's expected launch of the new iPhone.
- People on the street say they're more likely to "wait and see" what the latest device offers than rush out to buy.
Posts on China's popular Sina Weibo microblogging site show the iPhone 6, which took China by storm in 2014 with its new, larger screen, attracted around 15 times more comments in the month before launch than this year's model.
-
Federighi, Cue share a laugh before #iPhone7launch . Both in Apple exec uniform: dress shirt & jeans, tucked for Cue & untucked for Federighiby Julia Love via twitter 9/7/2016 5:00:49 PM
-
6 minutes til #iPhone7launch , & the suspense is killer: Will we manage to log onto Wifi, & will our batteries last beyond the two hour mark?by Julia Love via twitter 9/7/2016 4:55:33 PM
-
Lance Ulanoff, chief correspondent at Mashable, is all about the suspense:We're a little more than 10 minutes away from learning the fate of the headphone jack. #AppleEvent https://t.co/KtesGwynU412:48 PM - 07 Sep 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Modern art gala or #Iphone7event ? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Crw_BWOVYAAMxjd.jpgby Julia Love via twitter 9/7/2016 4:44:19 PM
-
-
Good morning from Apple Central, where selfie sticks are the reporting tool of choice. #iPhone7launch12:08 PM - 07 Sep 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Big crowd, blaring music - another #Apple event in #SanFrancisco!11:58 AM - 07 Sep 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Apple sets stage for iPhone 7, many already waiting for 8ReutersThe iPhone 7 is expected to make its global debut on Wednesday, but many consumers and investors are already setting their sights on Apple Inc's 2017 version of the popular gadget, hoping for more significant advances.
-
-
Apple releases: Bigger / smaller / lighter / heavier. Less is more and more is less.2:08 PM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
#AppleEvent wrapped up, new 4" iPhones, faster and smaller iPad Pros, and a move to new campus next year.by Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 6:07:55 PM
-
Apple unveils recycling robot to take apart iPhonesReutersApple Inc (AAPL.O) on Monday unveiled a robotic system called Liam to take apart junked iPhones and recover valuable materials that can be recycled, such as silver and tungsten.
-
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video