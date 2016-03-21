Apple Event
The iPhone 7 is expected to make its global debut on Wednesday, but many consumers and investors are already setting their sights on Apple's 2017 version.
Town Hall location referenced - next year in 2017 the Apple moves to its new campus and new theatre there #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 6:04:05 PM
35G $599 , 128G $749 and 256G (pretty roomy) $899 - new iPad Pro #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:59:22 PM
New iPad also supports 'Hey.....Siri' - said carefully in demo so as not to set off every phone in the room. #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:53:36 PM
New iPad - pro audio system - 4 speakers with twice the volume of an iPad Air 2. 64bit chip - the A9, aims to rival laptops for power.by Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:52:36 PM
New iPad will also work with the NightShift feature - that addresses blue light and possible sleeplessness by adjusting the displayby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:50:36 PM
New iPad Pro is not just smaller, it's also hoping to woo Windows users to replace their PC. #AppleEvent1:48 PM - 21 Mar 2016
Apple calls the new iPad pro - 'The ultimate PC replacement' #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:48:40 PM
200 Million pads with 9.7 inch displays have already been sold.by Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:47:26 PM
New member of the iPad pro family - 9.7 inch retina display. #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:46:43 PM
Apple unveils smaller iPhone SE; Cook defends privacy stanceReutersApple Inc (AAPL.O) on Monday unveiled a smaller, cheaper iPhone aimed at emerging markets and possibly China, the world's biggest buyer of smartphones, as the technology company looks to reverse a decline in worldwide sales of its most important product.
iPad time #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:45:14 PM
Finally, an iPhone small enough for Donald Trump's hands.1:39 PM - 21 Mar 2016
Some people have snarkier reactions to iPhone SE than others...It's a new iPhone! It's the same as the old iPhone! But less of it! #AppleEvent1:35 PM - 21 Mar 2016Delete
After announcing the new iPhone SE, Apple’s new four inch
iPhone with double the speed of the iPhone 5S, many social media users were
sharing their excitement, including some industry experts.
Some analyst on social media, however, pointed to the fact
that the iPhone 6 models did poorly in sales last year, which could explain
this new product.People laugh at the idea of a small phone, but there are SO many people that didn't upgrade because of the size. I know lots1:39 PM - 21 Mar 2016
The 30m 4-inch iPhone sales number for 2015 is only half the story. Other half is how many w 4-inch phones *didn’t* buy a new phone in 2015.1:35 PM - 21 Mar 2016
Big push on health and health data apps and services this year for the #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:42:22 PM
Apple addressing concerns about blue light keeping folks awake at night - display colours shift to warmer end of spectrum which 'may help'.by Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:41:22 PM
Some tech industry experts pointed out that a smaller smart phone marked a return to the many consumers' first experience with iPhones.30m 4-inch iPhones sold in 2015. For two reasons: some people love smaller phones; for a lot of people, their first iPhone experience1:31 PM - 21 Mar 2016
Key point being made that for many consumers the 4″ (5 or 5s) was the gateway / first iPhone bringing them into the ecosystem.1:32 PM - 21 Mar 2016
'The most powerful 4" phone ever" iPhone SE at $399 - according to #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:38:35 PM
Apple pay most recently added in China 3m cards added in 72 hours. #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:37:53 PM
The importance of lighting your selfie correctly - addressed with the flash on the new iphone SE #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:37:10 PM
Siri loves the Apple renew program but 'she's says that 'Liam' really tears her apart. How log 'till robots present #AppleEvents ?by Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:35:28 PM
A9 chip with M9 processor under the hood. Double the speed of the iPhone 5S #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:34:41 PM
Rose gold is still on the colour palette for Apple products this year. #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:33:59 PM
4" - new smaller iPhone. Is size everything? #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:33:26 PM
While consumers may cheer the lower Apple Watch price, some industry experts said on Twitter that the $299 price marks an effort to propel broader use.Apple Watch price drop to $299...people who have it may like it, but clearly not enough people have it yet....#AppleEvent1:27 PM - 21 Mar 2016
30 million 4" iPhones sold in 2015 #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:32:27 PM
