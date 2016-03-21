Apple Event
The iPhone 7 is expected to make its global debut on Wednesday, but many consumers and investors are already setting their sights on Apple's 2017 version.
-
New phone time #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:31:46 PM
-
Free AppleTV updates begins today #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:31:31 PM
-
-
-
Siri - 'Ask for something great to watch' says Tim Cook. Talk to your TV, dictation for user names and passwords on AppleTV *audience cheersby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:31:07 PM
-
If you want to read all updates in the same place or miss some context from #AppleEvent tweets - it's all here - live.reuters.com/Event/Apple_Ev…by Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:29:57 PM
-
Jeff Williams revealed ResearchKit, a new software focusing
on revolutionizing medical research and announced the launch of CareKit – an app
that can be used to discuss treatments, first one being Alzheimer’s Disease.
Both will be available in April.Shift from monitoring and tracking to actually caring for and treating patients is the biggest current advance in health tech. Apple all in1:22 PM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
AppleTV - Now has 5k apps on the app store.by Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:28:47 PM
-
Apple Watch now starting at $299 . New strap colourways and materials (woven nylon) #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:28:27 PM
-
-
Apple Watch up first in product discussion at #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:26:15 PM
-
Apple so far:
- the government wants your personal information
- we are eventually going to have all your medical information1:19 PM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
Dynamically changing care plans from sharing CareKit with doctors. #AppleEvent CareKit like ResearchKit will be open source says Williamsby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:25:19 PM
-
Jeff Williams discusses ResearchKit and launches CareKit - an app that initially can be used to discuss treatments of Alzheimers patientsby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:23:39 PM
-
-
-
-
'We can do this science, we can do this medicine, with a phone' - interesting angle for ResearchKit #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:21:11 PM
-
ResearchKit aims to revolutionize medial research. #AppleEventResearchKit is letting people understand child development in whole new ways using the front-facing camera to track emotions1:18 PM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Folks online anthropomorphising 'Liam', Apple's recycling robotic arm - already dubbed Apple's Wall-E #AppleEventby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:20:26 PM
-
-
Ben Bajarin's response to #Apple's new environmental updates and innovations.Buy a cheap smartphone, PC, or tablet, and watch it fill a landfill. Buy and Apple product and support sustainability.Interesting narrative.1:14 PM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Last Apple event the preamble stuff was minimal. This time, making up for that with lots of non-product updates up front.1:14 PM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Apple CEO Tim Cook briefly addressed the company's ongoing battle with the FBI over the encrypted cell phone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters. His comments, that the encryption case amounted to an issue of customer privacy, drew applause from the audience.As I thought @tim_cook couldn't ignore Apple/FBI, the remarks were short and to the point: it is about our customers and about our country
-
A video insert introduces 'Liam' - which appears to be a robotic arm for disassembling iPhones for recycling http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CeFnpeOWEAAZ8EL.jpgby Jamillah Knowles via twitter 3/21/2016 5:14:28 PM
-
-
Lisa’s certainly not just a token woman on stage. She’s the real deal and former head of the EPA. One of TIm’s best hires1:09 PM - 21 Mar 2016Delete
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
99% of Apple packaging is recycled or comes from sustainably managed forests says Lisa Jackson #AppleEvent1:11 PM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
"We have an opportunity and responsibility to impact things for the better" - Tim Cooke #AppleEvent Invites Lisa Jackson to talk environment
-
-
93% of Apple's facilities are renewable. #AppleEvent https://t.co/AqfOb3ao12
-
Tim Cook wastes no time diving into the encryption debate one day ahead of the hearing in Riverside.1:06 PM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
Forgot how small the town hall is at Apple. Thankfully, found a seat and now gearing up for the event. https://t.co/RIC8U5te0s12:56 PM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Media encampment outside of Apple today https://t.co/vS6RGh43gu12:39 PM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
I see Phil Schiller in the house. We should see him on stage, too. #AppleEvent https://t.co/8ApQ27yKue12:44 PM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
I wonder if Apple is preparing the company store to show the new phones? https://t.co/geXYo2u3yV11:03 AM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
LIVE on #Periscope: PCMAG is inside the Apple campus for the iPhone event! https://t.co/VF1WzKhRKH11:46 AM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Welcome to Media City outside the press event here at Apple. https://t.co/JC4YdeP6h811:30 AM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
As Apple takes on the FBI, privacy battles are being fought within the company too. Meet the "privacy czars": https://t.co/hazEjphs3l9:41 AM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
The ‘privacy czars’ at Apple guard their turfReuters TVApple's battle with the FBI has brought privacy issues into the headlines in recent weeks, but the tech giant has been fighting this battle internally for years with the ‘privacy czars’.
-
What to expect at today's #AppleEvent: Some big, "small" news https://t.co/qcJfOeSXwX https://t.co/JkxlH5dn9s9:25 AM - 21 Mar 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video