Academy Awards 2017

Cullinan : From a security perspective, we double up everything.

That’s why there’s two of us.

We have two briefcases, that are identical, and we have two entire sets of winning envelopes.

Martha carries one of those briefcases, I carry the other.

We go to the show separately with police escorts.

I used to think it was for our security, it’s really for the briefcase [laughs].

We take different routes to get there just because of the kinds of things that can happen in L.

A.

traffic.

We want to make sure that no matter what happens, one of us gets there.

We’ve never really had a problem with that.