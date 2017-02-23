Academy Awards 2017
From the red carpet to the stage, follow our live coverage of the Oscars.
Factbox: Key winners at the 89th Academy AwardsThe 2017 Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out at a ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
'Moonlight' wins best picture after major Oscars gaffeIn a mishap that caused uproar and confusion, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway initially announced that the romantic musical "La La Land" had won. It was the first time in living memory that such a major mistake had been made at the Academy Awards, Hollywood's biggest night. Read more here.
Best of the Oscars: Memorable moments from the 2017 Academy Awards
Iran praises Oscar-winning director for anti-Trump stanceThe Iranian government praised the makers of Oscar-winning movie "The Salesman" on Monday for boycotting the Hollywood awards ceremony in protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on Iranians and people from six other countries.
Trump policies play supporting role in 2017 OscarsDonald Trump's name was rarely mentioned during Sunday's Academy Awards, but the U.S. president's policies were a running subtext throughout the evening.
Accountants PwC, who oversee the ballots, said the presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope. Read more here
After upending television with acclaimed online series, Amazon and Netflix joined the ranks of the film industry's elites with four gold statuettes between them at the Oscars. Read more here
Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel turns Trump into recurrent punch lineFirst-time Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel turned President Donald Trump into a comic foil in absentia at the Academy Awards on Sunday, poking fun at the political tumult roiling the United States and the world since the former reality TV star took office.
If you haven't seen Moonlight yet, don't let this #Oscars mixup overshadow things. See it. It's beautiful. Same goes for La La Land.1:09 AM - 27 Feb 2017
Brian Cullinan is a partner at PwC, the accounting firm that runs the balloting for the Oscars.
Cullinan: From a security perspective, we double up everything. That’s why there’s two of us. We have two briefcases, that are identical, and we have two entire sets of winning envelopes. Martha carries one of those briefcases, I carry the other. We go to the show separately with police escorts. I used to think it was for our security, it’s really for the briefcase [laughs]. We take different routes to get there just because of the kinds of things that can happen in L.A. traffic. We want to make sure that no matter what happens, one of us gets there. We’ve never really had a problem with that.Tim Burke, Marketwatch, "Meet the only two people in the world who already know the Oscar winners," Feb 25, 2017
Here's some fresh reporting from Nichola Groom.Emma Stone, whose card for best actress in 'La La Land' Warren Beatty said had been mistakenly read, said she wasn't sure what happened. "I also was holding my best actress in a leading role card that whole time," she said. "I had that card so I'm not sure what happened."
Emma Stone backstage: "I was also holding my Best Actress card at that time ... I don’t know what happened." #Oscars https://t.co/FS11XVo11y12:51 AM - 27 Feb 2017
La La Land won the popular vote #Oscars12:13 AM - 27 Feb 2017
La La Land is the Lady Edith of the #Oscars
-
If only something weird and stupid had happened at the #Oscars to give me something to talk about on @TheCFergShow which premiers tomorrow.
-
Who blew the bigger lead 🤔 #Oscars https://t.co/cBfQqCMrxU
-
There is nothing you will do tomorrow that will be as awkward as the end of the #Oscars.12:32 AM - 27 Feb 2017
Props to Warren for handing the problem off to Faye? #Oscars12:20 AM - 27 Feb 2017
Now somebody go get the card that said "Best Actor Casey Affleck". #Oscars https://t.co/Ifqg7EqsOD12:32 AM - 27 Feb 2017
Steve Harvey sitting at the crib like...
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Oscars https://t.co/FFqgDwgX1i12:34 AM - 27 Feb 2017
Summary:
Deserved win by the Moonlight team
Gracious concession by the La La Land team
wtf just happened for everyone else
#Oscars12:34 AM - 27 Feb 2017
In true form, La La Land only won Best Picture in a fantasy moment shared between former lovers imagining wistfully what might have been.12:13 AM - 27 Feb 2017
I LOVE THE INTERNET #Oscars https://t.co/vXRYzk34jE12:29 AM - 27 Feb 2017
Did Russia hack the Oscars? #Oscars12:20 AM - 27 Feb 2017
The real star of tonight wasn't Emma Stone or Casey Affleck, but Jordan Horowitz, the producer who handled a dismal situation perfectly.12:24 AM - 27 Feb 2017
Hate to say it... but Trump is going to humili-tweet this.
-
Casey Affleck wins best actor Oscar for 'Manchester by the Sea'Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
'Moonlight' wins best picture Oscar, beating 'La La Land' after mishap
By Jill Serjeant
"Moonlight" won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, beating favorite "La La Land" for the movie industry's most prestigious award.
But in a highly unusual mishap, presenter Warren Beatty first, mistakenly initially announced that musical "La La Land" had won, causing confusion and uproar on Hollywood's biggest night. Beatty said he had been given the wrong envelope to open.
-
-
Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at new world under TrumpComic Jimmy Kimmel opened Sunday's Oscars show seeking to break the tension among jittery nominees by poking deadpan fun at the political tumult roiling the United States and the globe during President Donald Trump's early weeks in office.
-
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Up now...
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Up now...
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Up now...
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
