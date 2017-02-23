Academy Awards 2017 | Reuters.com
Edition:
United States

Academy Awards 2017

From the red carpet to the stage, follow our live coverage of the Oscars.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform

World News

Photo

North Korea bars Malaysians from leaving, in 'diplomatic meltdown'

KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL North Korea barred Malaysians from leaving the country on Tuesday, sparking tit-for-tat action by Malaysia, as police investigating the murder of Kim Jong Nam in Kuala Lumpur sought to question three men hiding in the North Korean embassy.

» More News