Academy Awards 2017

Here's a recap of the Oscars:

'Moonlight' won Best Picture after a mix-up on stage where 'La La Land' was initially named the winner.

Casey Affleck won for Best Actor in 'Manchester by the Sea.'

Emma Stone won for Best Actress in 'La La Land.'

Damien Chazelle wins for Directing for 'La La Land.'

Mahershala Ali won for Best Supporting Actor in 'Moonlight.'

Viola Davis won for Best Supporting Actress in 'Fences.'