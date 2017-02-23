Academy Awards 2017
From the red carpet to the stage, follow our live coverage of the Oscars.
Disney's 'Zootopia' wins Oscar for best animated filmAnimal cartoon "Zootopia," an exploration of bias through the comedic story of a bunny who becomes a police officer, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best animated feature film.
Up now...
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Up now...
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Viola Davis, Iranian movie win Oscars as Trump looms largeViola Davis and Mahershala Ali won early Oscars on Sunday for their supporting roles in African-American stories "Fences" and "Moonlight" on a night where diversity, and U.S. President Donald Trump, both loomed large.
Up now...
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Up now..
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Up now...
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
'Moonlight' nabs first Oscar, Trump and Streep center stageMahershala Ali won his first Oscar on Sunday for his supporting role in "Moonlight," kicking off what could be a big night for diversity at the Academy Awards.
Iran's 'The Salesman' wins best foreign language OscarIranian film "The Salesman," a domestic tale of revenge and honor within a modern marriage, won the Oscar on Sunday for best foreign language film.
Up now...
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Up now...
Here's a recap of the Oscars:'Moonlight' won Best Picture after a mix-up on stage where 'La La Land' was initially named the winner.Casey Affleck won for Best Actor in 'Manchester by the Sea.'Emma Stone won for Best Actress in 'La La Land.'Damien Chazelle wins for Directing for 'La La Land.'Mahershala Ali won for Best Supporting Actor in 'Moonlight.'Viola Davis won for Best Supporting Actress in 'Fences.'
Up now...
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Up now...
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
