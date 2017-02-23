Academy Awards 2017
From the red carpet to the stage, follow our live coverage of the Oscars.
Up now...
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Up now...
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Mahershala Ali wins supporting actor Oscar for 'Moonlight'Mahershala Ali won the best supporting actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a drug-dealing mentor to an impoverished black boy in the intimate independent drama "Moonlight."
Up now...
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Up now...Mahershala Ali, MoonlightJeff Bridges, Hell or High WaterLucas Hedges, Manchester by the SeaDev Patel, LionMichael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Jimmy Kimmel teases Meryl Streep for her 'under-inspiring' performances - a reference to President Trump's tweet about the actor after her speech at the Golden Globes. After the joke, Kimmel called on her stand up and the entire room gave her a standing ovation.Then he said to her, "Nice dress. Is than an Ivanka?"
Kimmel gets political right out of the gate with a crack about how divided the country is right now."There's only one Braveheart in this room, and he's not going to unite us either," Kimmel joked.He followed that up with a schtick about burying the hatchet with actor Matt Damon, with whom he has had a long-running fun feud.
