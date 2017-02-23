Academy Awards 2017
From the red carpet to the stage, follow our live coverage of the Oscars.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shivering weather greets Oscar red carpet arrivalsShivering weather greeted celebrities on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday but cloudy skies and the threat of rain failed to dampen spirits ahead of the movie industry's biggest night.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Escape with 'La La Land' or time to get real? Oscars face choice
Welcome to our live coverage of the 2017 Academy Awards.
The red carpet has been rolled out and the champagne is on ice for Hollywood's big night on Sunday, but the biggest question may not be who will win but how much politics will rain on the "La La Land" Oscar parade.
A SEASON OF PROTEST
Hollywood however has more on its mind than movie making. After strongly opposing the election of Trump as president, celebrities have used the spotlight at earlier award shows to denounce the Republican's hardline stances on immigration, transgender rights and the media.
Looking for a list of the nominees in the major categories?
-
-
-
-
Iranian-American space experts to step in for Farhadi at Oscars
Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has chosen an Iranian-American female engineer and a former NASA scientist to represent his film "The Salesman" at Sunday's Oscar ceremony, which he is boycotting in protest over U.S. President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration.
Iraqi forces seize Mosul bridge as thousands of civilians flee
SOUTH OF MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces seized a damaged Mosul bridge on Monday which could link up their units on either side of the Tigris river, as thousands of civilians fled the fighting for Islamic State's remaining stronghold in the west of the city.