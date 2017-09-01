CATCH UP

Some early winners:



Comedy "Atlanta" and "black-ish" actress Tracee Ellis Ross were among early winners at the Golden Globes on Sunday in a show marked by surprises and digs at the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

Hip hop show "Atlanta" won the coveted best TV comedy series prize in its first season, beating old favorites including "Veep" and "Transparent."

"This is incredible," said "Atlanta" creator and lead actor Donald Glover. "We didn't think anyone was gonna like this show so we really appreciate it."

Ross, a first-time Golden Globe nominee, was named best comedy actress for playing the mom in African-American family comedy "black-ish."

Executive Producer and actor Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Atlanta" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U. S. , January 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC



