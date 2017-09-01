2017 Golden Globes
See live photo coverage from the red carpet as award season gets underway with the 74th Golden Globes.
The People v. O.J. Simpson is an early winner, also taking Best Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
ICYMI: Casey Affleck's man bun
Actor Casey Affleck stole the spotlight early tonight when he donned a long beard and a man bun on the red carpet - and admitted that even he was embarrassed by his new hairstyle.
"I feel like I've got chicken pox on the day of my wedding," Affleck, who was nominated for best actor for "Manchester By the Sea", told NBC. "It's not a great look."Actor Casey Affleck arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Congratulations to Hugh Laurie - Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series - The Night Manager
Two wins for 'La La Land' already, for Best Original Score and Best Original Song. You can hear 'City of Stars' here.
Congratulations to "City Of Stars": Music Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics Benj Hasek & Justin Paul - Best Original Song
Hugh Laurie making his voice heard at the "last ever" Golden Globes.
Congratulations to Viola Davis - Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture - Fences
Actress Viola Davis and Julius Tennon arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Viola Davis dedicates her Fences Golden Globes win to her father, "he had a story, it deserved to be told and August Wilson told it."
CATCH UP
Some early winners:
Comedy "Atlanta" and "black-ish" actress Tracee Ellis Ross were among early winners at the Golden Globes on Sunday in a show marked by surprises and digs at the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
Hip hop show "Atlanta" won the coveted best TV comedy series prize in its first season, beating old favorites including "Veep" and "Transparent."
"This is incredible," said "Atlanta" creator and lead actor Donald Glover. "We didn't think anyone was gonna like this show so we really appreciate it."
Ross, a first-time Golden Globe nominee, was named best comedy actress for playing the mom in African-American family comedy "black-ish."Executive Producer and actor Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Atlanta" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Trump jibes:
First-time host Jimmy Fallon welcomed the A-list audience and TV viewers to tonight's ceremony, calling it "one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote."
Ballots for the awards in film and television, Fallon, quipped were tabulated by accountants "Ernst and Young and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."
-
The expected - and the unexpectedAs expected, the Golden Globe for best limited TV series went to "The People v. O.J. Simpson; American Crime Story," whose behind the scenes dramatization of the 1995 double murder trial of the disgraced football player has won a slew of other awards. Sarah Paulson took home the award for playing prosecutor Marcia Clark.
Billy Bob Thornton won the supporting TV actor prize for a down and out lawyer in "Goliath." Aaron Taylor-Johnson pulled off an upset for his breakout supporting role as a gang leader in the thriller film "Nocturnal Animals."Billy Bob Thornton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series - Drama for "Goliath". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Congratulations to Ryan Gosling - Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical - La La Land
Congratulations to Damien Chazelle - Best Screenplay - La La Land
See more of the dresses here:Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike BlakeActress Natalie Portman arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike BlakeActress Janelle Monae arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike BlakeActress Drew Barrymore arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike BlakeActress Emma Stone arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike BlakeActress Ruth Negga arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike BlakeActress Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike BlakeActress Kristen Bell arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike BlakeActress Drew Barrymore arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
1 of 9
Who wore who?
For the most part, female stars in shimmering silver and bold bright colors dominated the red carpet for the night.
Heavily pregnant, actress Natalie Portman opted for a bright yellow dress cut for the 1960's, a nod to her role as First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the biopic "Jackie."
"La La Land" star Emma Stone wore a blush-pink Valentino dress embroidered with silver stars, a homage to the film's "City of Stars" song, and led a cavalcade of actresses in different styles of silver.
"Loving" star Ruth Negga spun a futuristic look in a fitted metallic Louis Vuitton dress. "Lion" star Nicole Kidman wore a sheer Alexander McQueen gown with silver sequin embroidery, and Drew Barrymore was draped in a shimmering silver-and-white Monique Lhuillier gown.
"Stranger Things" newcomer Millie Bobby Brown, 12, opted for a shimmering Jenny Packham cocktail dress.
The bold bejeweled hues that dominated the spring/summer 2017 collections on the runway also found their way onto the red carpet.
Brie Larson went for red in a Rodarte gown. "Miss Sloane" star Jessica Chastain wore a periwinkle Prada dress, while "Edge of Seventeen" lead actress Hailee Steinfeld opted for a flowing lilac Vera Wang gown.
Spinning a twist on the classic black dress, "Arrival" best actress nominee Amy Adams won early praise from fashionistas for her black sequined Tom Ford gown, while Blake Lively opted for a figure-hugging Atelier Versace plunging black gown accented with gold sequined neckline and pocket details.
Kristen Bell opted for a sequined black Jenny Packham gown with a plunging neckline, and Janelle Monae split critics with her black-and-white high-low skirted Armani dress.
Woah, lot of love for Night Manager as Tom Hiddleston wins best actor over People v OJ - Golden Globes
The HFPA loves to honor newcomers - The Crown and Claire Foy take best drama series/best drama actress at Golden Globes
ICYMI: 'The Crown'
"The Crown" won the Golden Globe award on Sunday for the best television drama series.
The new Netflix series about the early years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II beat hit HBO medieval fantasy series "Game of Thrones," the HBO sci-fi series "Westworld," NBC family drama "This Is Us," and Netflix's "Stranger Things."Actress Claire Foy arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Meryl Streep Golden Globes
WHAT THE WINNERS HAD TO SAY"La La Land" danced off with four early Golden Globes tonight. The romantic musical about a struggling actress and a jazz pianist trying to make it in Hollywood took home Globes for Ryan Gosling as best actor, as well as for its screenplay, score and original song."This is for musical theater nerds everywhere," said songwriter Justin Paul.
Viola Davis won as expected for playing a downtrodden wife in the African-American family drama "Fences," the movie version of the award-winning play by August Wilson.
"It's not everyday Hollywood thinks of translating a play to screen. It doesn't scream moneymaker, but it screams art, it screams heart," Davis said.
Netflix's British royal drama "The Crown" beat fantasy "Game of Thrones" and sci-fi series "Westworld" for best drama series, and brought a win for Claire Foy for playing Queen Elizabeth.
"I think the world could do with a few more women at the center of it," Foy said of the British monarch, who has been queen for more than 60 years.
Hip hop show "Atlanta" won best TV comedy series, beating old favorites including "Veep" and "Transparent."
"This is incredible," said "Atlanta" creator and lead actor Donald Glover. "We didn't think anyone was gonna like this show so we really appreciate it."
At tonight's Golden Globes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award.
Congratulations to Damien Chazelle - Best Director - La La Land - Golden Globes
A night to remember for Damien Chazelle! He just won Best Director and Best Screenplay for La La Land. Golden Globes
Here are the nominees for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy: Coming up, some of the most talented actresses in the world. Golden Globes
Congratulations to Casey Affleck - Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama - Manchester By the Sea
