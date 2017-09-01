Jimmy Fallon is hosting tonight

Fallon will host the three-hour spectacle in what is being seen as a safer choice after seven years in the hands of acerbic Briton Ricky Gervais and the zinger-prone duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The genial Fallon, who hosts NBC's late night "The Tonight Show," says his brand of humor is more subtle.

"I'm hopefully going to book the people in this crowd the next week, so I'll be edgy, but it's all in good fun, and I know how far I can take it," Fallon told the Hollywood Reporter ahead of the ceremony.

