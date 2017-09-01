2017 Golden Globes
See live photo coverage from the red carpet as award season gets underway with the 74th Golden Globes.
Welcome to Reuters live red carpet coverage of the 74th Golden Globes
Hollywood's awards season gets underway tonight with the 2017 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, hosted by Jimmy Fallon.
What to know:
- Musical "La La Land" has steamrollered through the evening, winning all its seven nominations - including Globes for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.
- Casey Affleck won Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea" and Viola Davis also won as expected for playing a downtrodden wife in the African-American family drama "Fences," the movie version of the award-winning play by August Wilson.
- Netflix's British royal drama "The Crown" beat fantasy "Game of Thrones" and sci-fi series "Westworld" for best drama series, and brought a win for Claire Foy for playing Queen Elizabeth.
- Hip hop show "Atlanta" won best TV comedy series, beating old favorites including "Veep" and "Transparent."
- The ceremony has been marked with digs at President-elect Trump's White House win.
- First-time Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon welcomed the audience to the ceremony, calling it "one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote."
- In Golden Globes veteran Meryl Streep's speech after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award, she said Hollywood is "crawling with outsiders" and that "if you kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts."
Remind yourself of the key nominations:
FILM
BEST DRAMA
"Hacksaw Ridge"
"Hell or High Water"
"Lion"
"Manchester by the Sea"
"Moonlight"
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL
"20th Century Women"
"Deadpool"
"Florence Foster Jenkins"
"La La Land"
"Sing Street"
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
Joel Edgerton, "Loving"
Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"
Denzel Washington, "Fences"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Amy Adams, "Arrival"
Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"
Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
Ruth Negga, "Loving"
Natalie Portman, "Jackie"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Colin Farrell, "The Lobster"
Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"
Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Jonah Hill, "War Dogs"
Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"
Lily Collins, "Rules Don't Apply"
Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen"
Emma Stone, "La La Land"
Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
BEST DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle "La La Land"
Tom Ford "Nocturnal Animals"
Mel Gibson "Hacksaw Ridge"
Barry Jenkins "Moonlight"
Kenneth Lonergan "Manchester by the Sea"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali "Moonlight"
Jeff Bridges "Hell or High Water"
Simon Helberg "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Dev Patel "Lion"
Aaron Taylor-Johnson "Nocturnal Animals"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis "Fences"
Naomie Harris "Moonlight"
Nicole Kidman "Lion"
Octavia Spencer "Hidden Figures"
Michelle Williams "Manchester by the Sea"
BEST ANIMATED FILM
"Kubo and the Two Strings"
"Moana"
"My Life as a Zucchini"
"Sing"
"Zootopia"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls
"City of Stars" - La La Land
"Faith" - Sing
"Gold" - Gold
"How Far I"ll Go" - Moana
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"Divines" France
"Elle" France
"Neruda" Chile
"The Salesman" Iran/France
"Toni Erdman" Germany
TELEVISION
BEST TV DRAMA SERIES
"The Crown"
"Game of Thrones"
"Stranger Things"
"This Is Us"
"Westworld"
BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES
"Atlanta"
"black-ish"
"Mozart in the Jungle"
"Transparent"
"Veep"
BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA
Rami Malek "Mr. Robot"
Bob Odenkirk "Better Call Saul"
Matthew Rhys "The Americans"
Liev Schreiber "Ray Donovan"
Billy Bob Thornton "Goliath"
BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe "Outlander"
Claire Foy "The Crown"
Keri Russell "The Americans"
Winona Ryder "Stranger Things"
Evan Rachel Wood "Westworld"
BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY
Anthony Anderson "black-ish"
Gael Garcia Bernal "Mozart in the Jungle"
Donald Glover "Atlanta"
Nick Nolte "Graves"
Jeffrey Tambor "Transparent"
BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY
Rachel Bloom "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus "Veep"
Sarah Jessica Parker "Divorce"
Issa Rae "Insecure"
Gina Rodriguez "Jane The Virgin"
Tracee Ellis Ross "black-ish"
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
"American Crime"
"The Dresser"
"The Night Manager"
"The Night Of"
"The People v. O.J Simpson: American Crime Story"
The sun's out in HollywoodForecasts of heavy rain and high winds proved unfounded, leaving early arrivals including best actress nominees Amy Adams and a pregnant Natalie Portman, and "Hidden Figures" star Octavia Spencer free to walk the Beverly Hills red carpet without fear of ruined hair or goose pimples.Here's Octavia Spencer:Actress Octavia Spencer arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sylvester Stallone just entered the ballroom. #GoldenGIobes
Presenting the #GoldenGlobes dinner menu...
Reuters entertainment reporter Piya Sinha-Roy is tweeting from the ceremony:Loving Jessica Chastain's periwinkle embellished gown, the color is stunning #GoldenGlobes
Spotted Felicity Jones in a gorgeous blush gown with black details, and Natalie Portman in a mustard yellow dress #GoldenGlobes
Here's an early look inside the #GoldenGlobes ballroom.
Fallon will host the three-hour spectacle in what is being seen as a safer choice after seven years in the hands of acerbic Briton Ricky Gervais and the zinger-prone duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
The genial Fallon, who hosts NBC's late night "The Tonight Show," says his brand of humor is more subtle.
"I'm hopefully going to book the people in this crowd the next week, so I'll be edgy, but it's all in good fun, and I know how far I can take it," Fallon told the Hollywood Reporter ahead of the ceremony.
Take a look at tonight's host - and last year's - and last year's:Host and comedian Jimmy Fallon poses during preparations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniShow hosts Tina Fey (L) and Amy Poehler arrive at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danny MoloshokRicky Gervais hosts the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
1 of 3
Actor Sylvester Stallone poses with his wife Jennifer Flavin (C), and their daughters, 2017 Miss Golden Globe Sistine Stallone (L), Scarlet Stallone (2nd R) and Sophia Stallone during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jimmy & @jtimberlake, together at last #FallonGlobes
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Sharing is caring, @VancityReynolds… #FallonGlobes
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Aaron Taylor-Johnson wins best supporting actor at #GoldenGlobes - if you haven't seen him in #NocturnalAnimals, he is terrifying
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Congratulations to Billy Bob Thornton - Best Television Series Actor - Drama in Goliath (@goliathtv) - #GoldenGlobes
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Our host @jimmyfallon kicks things off at the 74th Annual #GoldenGlobes!
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
JUST IN: Tracee Ellis Ross wins Best TV Series Actress - Comedy or Musical, for 'Black-ish'Here she is pictured arriving on the red carpet earlier this evening:Actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Mel Gibson question
Gibson's visceral war drama "Hacksaw Ridge" is up for best drama and director awards, and marks his return to form a decade after a drunken, anti-Semitic rant that made the Oscar-winner a Hollywood outcast.
"There could be a big comeback moment that the Globes might want to present. I wouldn't be surprised to see Mel pick off the best director prize.
"That would be right in line with what the Golden Globes have done in the past - honoring big names."
- Pete Hammond, awards columnist for entertainment website Deadline.com, recalling last year's surprise Globe award to Sylvester Stallone
Round of applause for this year's winner for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, @AtlantaFX! #GoldenGlobes
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
