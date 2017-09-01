2017 Golden Globes | Reuters.com
2017 Golden Globes

See live photo coverage from the red carpet as award season gets underway with the 74th Golden Globes.

  • Welcome to Reuters live red carpet coverage of the 74th Golden Globes

    Hollywood's awards season gets underway tonight with the 2017 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, hosted by Jimmy Fallon.


    What to know:

    • Musical "La La Land" has steamrollered through the evening, winning all its seven nominations - including Globes for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.
    • Casey Affleck won Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea" and Viola Davis also won as expected for playing a downtrodden wife in the African-American family drama "Fences," the movie version of the award-winning play by August Wilson.
    • Netflix's British royal drama "The Crown" beat fantasy "Game of Thrones" and sci-fi series "Westworld" for best drama series, and brought a win for Claire Foy for playing Queen Elizabeth.
    • Hip hop show "Atlanta" won best TV comedy series, beating old favorites including "Veep" and "Transparent."
    • The ceremony has been marked with digs at President-elect Trump's White House win. 
    • First-time Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon welcomed the audience to the ceremony, calling it "one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote."
    • In Golden Globes veteran Meryl Streep's speech after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award, she said Hollywood is "crawling with outsiders" and that "if you kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts."






    by elizabeth.culliford 1/9/2017 2:21:49 AM
